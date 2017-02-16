Police: Man found in Englewood duck pond was shot multiple times in November

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man found dead Saturday in an Englewood duck pond had been shot several times and the body was apparently dumped in the water in November, the Englewood Police Department said Thursday.

A passerby found the remains of 33-year-old Patrick Murphy about 12:15 p.m. Saturday on the northwest corner of South Broadway and West Jefferson Avenue.

Police believe Murphy was shot and killed on Nov. 12 in the early-morning hours near the pond and the body was then left there.

Police have not said how Murphy’s body was in the pond for so long without anyone noticing. Police did not say where he was from.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-762-2465, email Det. Brian Taylor at btaylor@englewoodco.gov or call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.