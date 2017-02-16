Firefighters working to rescue person who fell down chimney in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Fire Department said a person fell down a chimney downtown on Thursday afternoon.

Several firefighters were on the roof when SkyFOX flew over the building at 1742 Champa Street at 3 p.m.

Southbound Champa is closed between 17th and 18th streets.

Officials said there were no report on injuries at this time, but didn’t provide any other information.

1742 Champa UPDATE: crews working to free a man trapped in a chimney. pic.twitter.com/Lr9e3cP8Sy — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) February 16, 2017

We are expecting an update shortly and will update this article when we confirm more information.