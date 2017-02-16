Firefighters working to rescue person who fell down chimney in downtown Denver

DENVER, Colo. — The Denver Fire Department said a person fell down a chimney downtown on Thursday afternoon.
Several firefighters were on the roof when SkyFOX flew over the building at 1742 Champa Street at 3 p.m.
Southbound Champa is closed between 17th and 18th streets.
Officials said there were no report on injuries at this time, but didn’t provide any other information.
We are expecting an update shortly and will update this article when we confirm more information.
