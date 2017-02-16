More record-setting warm weather on tap for Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Abnormally warm temperatures with abundant sunshine will continue across Colorado on Thursday.

Denver broke a 31-year-old record Wednesday with a high of 67 degrees, breaking the previous record high for Feb. 15 by one degree.

On Thursday, a 47-year-old record high will most likely fall when the high temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

The record high for Feb. 16 is 70 degrees set in 1970.

On Feb. 10, Denver reached 80 degrees, the warmest day in February since record-keeping began in the late 1800s.

Sunshine will cover the Front Range and the state, with breezy conditions west of the Continental Divide. Temperatures in the mountains will reach into the 40s with some 50s recorded.

The warm and dry pattern will continue into the weekend, though with more clouds on Saturday and Sunday. There's a 10 percent chance of a rain shower on Sunday but both days will be in the 60s.

The mountains could see light rain or snow on Saturday across the Western Slope. The better chance of rain and snow in the mountains is Sunday into early Monday. Snow levels start high, then gradually drop.

There's a 20 percent of a rain shower on Monday, but temperatures will remain well above average in the low 60s.

Denver's snowfall is a foot below average and total precipitation is about a half-inch below average.

But March is Denver's snowiest month, and the city was hit by strong snowstorms in March and April last year after dry stretches in January and February.