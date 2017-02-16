× Money stolen from girl scouts selling cookies at SE Denver King Soopers

DENVER — Police were investigating a report of a theft of cash from girl scouts selling cookies at a King Soopers store in southeast Denver Thursday night.

It happened at 8:15 p.m.at the store at East Hampden Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

Police did not say how much money the suspect got away with. The girl scouts were selling cookies near the entrance to the store.

Police said it appeared an adult connected with the scouts collected the money and put it down, and then the suspect picked it up and left with it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.