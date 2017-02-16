Missing Boulder child found; remains in Oklahoma dumpster might those of mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A 1-year-old child who was reported missing along with her mother was found safe in Oklahoma on Wednesday, and police found human remains in a dumpster and were working to determine if they were those of Ashley Mead.

Mead, 25, and her 1-year-old daughter Winter Mead were reported missing Tuesday in Boulder after Ashley Mead did not show up for work and after having not been seen since Sunday.

Winter Mead was found in Okmulgee, Okla., about 40 miles south of Tulsa, on Wednesday with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore.

Investigators said they found remains of an adult female in a dumpster outside of a Wal-Mart store in Okmulgee, Okla., FOX23 reported.

The Boulder Police Department said it was aware that a body had been located, but it was too early to make a connection between the cases. Boulder police have been in contact with authorities in Okmulgee.

Densmore was taken into custody for violating a custody agreement. Winter Mead was placed into child protective services.

"I can't comment on their case and I don't feel comfortable at this point saying absolutely for certain that it is connected," Okmulgee police chief Joe Prentice said.

Prentice said officials are looking at surveillance video near the dumpster to see if it offers any clues.