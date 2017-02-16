Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Kady, a bartender at Star Bar is going to be competing in a global margarita competition. He will be competing in the Margarita of the Year competition with his “Tropicante Margarita,” made with fresh avocado and mango. The “Search for 2017’s Margarita of the Year” begins on February 22nd at MargaritaOfTheYear.com where fans can vote once daily. The winner will be selected in late April.