Liquor store clerk fatally shot in Colorado Springs robbery

Posted 7:04 am, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 07:05AM, February 16, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 60-year-old clerk was shot and later died during a robbery gone bad at a liquor store in Colorado Springs late Wednesday night, KRDO reported.

The shooting happened at Empire Liquors (3381 N. Academy Blvd.) just before midnight.

Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department found the clerk outside the liquor store suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police said they are looking for several suspects. Detectives are reviewing surveillance video as part of the investigation.