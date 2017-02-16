Have you been feeling itchier than usual lately? The cold weather can cause dry skin, making us feel the need to scratch, but dry skin isn't the only thing that might be causing the itching feeling. This might also be because winter months tend to be a time when head lice peaks. With the cold weather causing us to share winter head gear, the bugs looking to find a warm place to live and kids coming in close contact after winter travel, the bugs and their eggs tend to find a home in our heads! Kelli Boswell, owner of Lice & Easy, tells us how we can prevent lice in this video report. You can also learn more at Lice Clinics of America.
How to Avoid the Head Lice
-
Get Glowing Skin, Even in Winter
-
Video: How to keep pets well-groomed and healthy during winter
-
Winter Beauty Foods
-
Protecting your skin from winter weather
-
Best bets to beat a NYE hangover
-
-
Boy’s death linked to polio-like ‘mystery illness’
-
New hair, new you!
-
Be protected from frostbite during extreme cold
-
Famed Groundhog Day just around the corner
-
‘Automated dermatologist’ detects skin cancer nearly as well as doctors
-
-
Where things stand so far this winter and what’s next
-
Warm, dry conditions result in slow start to ski season
-
Local family looking for donations for pipeline protesters in North Dakota