How to Avoid the Head Lice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you been feeling itchier than usual lately? The cold weather can cause dry skin, making us feel the need to scratch, but dry skin isn't the only thing that might be causing the itching feeling. This might also be because winter months tend to be a time when head lice peaks. With the cold weather causing us to share winter head gear, the bugs looking to find a warm place to live and kids coming in close contact after winter travel, the bugs and their eggs tend to find a home in our heads! Kelli Boswell, owner of Lice & Easy, tells us how we can prevent lice in this video report. You can also learn more at Lice Clinics of America.