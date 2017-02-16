Hot toys just out

It's one of the most talked about events in the toy industry- the 112th New York Toy Fair kicks off on Saturday, February 18th! Toy companies from around the world travel to the fair to unveil the newest toys of the year. Family lifestyle expert Meredith Sinclair joined us live with a sneak peak. Learn more about the Toy Fair at ToyFairNY.com.