Grieving family pleads for answers in man’s murder

DENVER -- A grieving family posted 100 fliers around the neighborhood where Richard Hammond, 63, was found murdered.

"It was just senseless and I know somebody knows something," said Cindy Valdez, Hammond's sister-in-law.

Hammond works as the Transportation Director for District 49 in Falcon, Colorado. He left for work Tuesday between 3:30-4:00 a.m. from his home near Bruce Randolph and York in Denver. He never made it to work. Twelve hours later, police found Hammond dead in his car less than half-a-mile north of his home. Police said he was shot.

"They robbed him and they shot him for nothing. For a wedding ring. For a wallet, for a cell phone. Nothing," said Valdez.

On Thursday night, his family distributed fliers, advertising a $2,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

"We are trying to get a lot of coverage in this general area because we are kind of hoping that people will know what happened," said Rebecca Villanueva.

"Somebody will come forward. Somebody has to have a heart," said Valdez.

His family said Hammond was a retired Marine with a soft heart.

"He just touched so many people, everyone that knew him. He is just awesome. You would never know he was an ex marine. He was kind, he had a heart of gold," said Valdez.

"He was just a really good man and a lot of people are going to miss him a ton so we're just trying to figure out what happened and hopefully someone comes forward with information," said Villanueva.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.