Grand jury indicts 2 caregivers in fire that killed 3 people at adult foster care home

ARVADA, Colo. — A grand jury has indicted two women in the deaths of three people in a fire at an adult foster care home in Arvada in 2016.

Mary “Liz” Turner, 32, and Shana “Dee” Moore, 47, were to care for two disabled clients living in the home.

One of the victims, Tanya Bell, was a disabled resident of the home.

Moore’s adult daughter and 4-year-old granddaughter were staying overnight on May 13, 2016 and were also killed.

A fourth victim, a disabled man, suffered seriously bodily injury, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, Turner and Moore were smoking cigarettes on the front porch of the home at 6152 Robb Street.

“It is alleged that the women extinguished their cigarettes and placed them in an empty cigarette box, in a drawer, in a bamboo table on the porch,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement released Thursday. “The cigarette butts smoldered, then ignited, causing a fire on the front porch. The fire spread to the rest of the home.”

Both women have been indicted on four felony charges: Negligent Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Criminal Negligence in the Death of an At-Risk Adult, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Criminal Negligence Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to an At-Risk Person.

Turner and Moore have been instructed to turn themselves in to the Jefferson County jail.

The district attorney’s office said they will each be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.