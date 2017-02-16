× Frontier Airlines plane, second jet ‘clip’ each other in Phoenix prior to flight to Denver

PHOENIX — Two commercial airline jets apparently clipped each other on a taxiway at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.

One passenger tweeted a photo of a damaged wing tip, saying she was on a Frontier Airlines flight from Phoenix to Denver.

Frontier Airlines said an Airbus A320 was cleared to push back from the gate in Phoenix.

“While the aircraft was being pushed back, an aircraft belonging to another airline made contact with our aircraft. No injuries have been reported,” Frontier’s statement said.

There were 163 passengers and a crew of six on board the jet. Frontier was working to get passengers on other flights.