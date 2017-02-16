Falcon District 49 transportation director found fatally shot in vehicle in Denver

DENVER — The transportation director for Falcon District 49 was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department.

Richard Hammond, 63, left his home near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. for his job with the school district in Fountain.

His 2012 Subaru Impreza sedan was found in an alley off East 37th Avenue between York and Gaylord streets, less than a half-mile from his house. His body was behind the wheel.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner classified his death as a homicide. Police have not identified any suspects or persons of interest.

Hammond was “a sort, humble servant who liked his work and his individuals,” District 49 spokesman Matt Meister said.

Meister said Hammond was “somebody of excessive ethical character” and said he leaves “a legacy of a caring tradition and the correct means of doing issues.”

“He is what a variety of us people in District 49 aspired to be,” Meister said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.