Denver International Airport launches web page for job-seekers

DENVER – There is now a web page just for people looking for jobs at the Denver International Airport (DEN).

The website includes positions with the City and County of Denver as well as service, retail and management positions in shops and restaurants at the airport.

The new website is located at jobs.flydenver.com.

“DEN is a growing, award-winning airport that offers career opportunities for more than 35,000 people in numerous fields. It’s a great place for someone to start or further develop their career,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement released Thursday.

The airport’s concessions average around 400 job openings.

Positions include general managers, assistant managers and supervisors, sous chefs, kitchen managers, line and prep cooks, dishwashers, food runners, bartenders, servers, hostesses, cashiers, retail clerks, stock clerks, maintenance, storeroom positions, massage therapists, nail technicians, cosmetologists, estheticians and makeup artists.

Job opportunities at the City and County of Denver include a wide range of management, supervisory, administrative, security, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, engineering, construction, technologies, financial, planning and design, communications, marketing and many more professions.

In addition to the website, a job fair sponsored by the airport’s Concessionaires Association will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Field House at 1600 Federal Blvd., Denver, CO 80204.

Some participating companies will be conducting on-site interviews. Interested attendees can reserve a spot by visiting DIAjobs.eventbrite.com.