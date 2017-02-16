CSU documents show basketball coach Larry Eustachy created culture of ‘fear and intimidation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Colorado State University men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation," an investigation by the school from the 2013-14 season revealed.

The Coloradoan obtained documents from the 99-day investigation, and Eustachy acknowledged he “crossed the line” and later said he would “go way over the line at times” when asked about the program's atmosphere by former athletic director Jack Graham.

Eustachy called players derogatory names, threw chairs, soda cans and erasers, and punched a whiteboard, according to the documents.

Graham led the investigation and recommended that Eustachy be fired, but school president Tony Frank did not believe there was a basis to do so.

In March 2014, Graham wrote in a letter to Eustachy that the “behaviors we discussed shall not occur again or the University will terminate its contract with you for just cause.”

“I am deeply disappointed on a very personal level that someone chose to publicize confidential information from my personnel file," Eustachy told The Coloradoan. "That said, I fully recognize that I’m not perfect. I have my faults and strive every day to be better than I was yesterday.”

Eustachy was hired by CSU in 2012. He resigned as coach at Iowa State in 2003 after photos surfaced of him partying with students. He later went into rehabilitation to treat alcoholism.