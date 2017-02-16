Bold colors trending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joana joined Chris Mygatt from Coldwell Banker and Hillary Oswald from 5280 Home Magazine to show our viewers how to use color to update the look of your home. Bold colors are back in style, and Hillary shows off a couple features from the current issue of 5280 Home. Brighten your kitchen up with yellow accessories- it makes things look delicious and brings cheer to your kitchen. Or be bold and use black in your dining room- black paint with white trim is an elegant look, and can help make your art pop.

Remember to tune into Channel 2 every Sunday morning at 9AM for the Colorado Homes Real Estate Show by Coldwell Banker to see many more of these beautiful homes and get great tips for buying and selling. If you have any questions, call Chris Mygatt at (303)409-1200, or visit Coldwell Banker online at coloradohomes.com. If you call Chris right now, you'll be entered in a drawing for $100 iTunes gift card.

Pick up the newest issue of 5280 Home Magazine, or visit them online at 5280.com.