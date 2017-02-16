Bill to keep bars open after 2 a.m. passes Colorado House

DENVER — A bill that would make it possible for bars stay open later than 2 a.m. passed the Colorado House and is being considered by the Senate.

HB 17-1123 passed its third reading in the House Wednesday. The bill would allow local governments to pass ordinances to allow bars in their jurisdiction to stay open later.

“The best decisions are made locally,” Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-District 34), the primary sponsor of the bill, told FOX31 Denver in January. The bill is also sponsored by Rep. Dan Thurlow (R-District 55) and Sen. Vicki Marble (R-District 23).

If the bill passes, it would likely take effect in August.

Across the country, 2 a.m. is the standard last call for bars, but some states have different rules, including Nevada where there is never a last call.

Proponents of letting bars stay open later say staggering closing times can improve public safety by reducing the number of patrons trying to leave an area right after 2 a.m.

On the other side, some public safety groups argue that keeping bars open later may lead to over-consumption and more drunken drivers on the roads.