12-year-old entrepreneur donates big to Freedom Service Dogs in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It was a photo op under the warm Colorado sun in Englewood Thursday for 12-year-old Grant Mize and his family.

They flew in from Texas to visit the Freedom Service Dogs facility.

They got the VIP tour from Lindsay Ganassa at FSD. "What we do is we transform rescue and shelter dogs into custom trained service dogs for veterans and other adults."

Being a dog lover and patriot who appreciates what our service members do and have done for our country, young Grant Mize from Sugarland, Texas wanted to make a donation.

"I've always loved dogs so when I saw that they take rescue dogs and trained them, because they're not just giving veterans a better life but they're also giving dogs a better life and a better purpose," Mize saod.

So, Grant Mize cut Freedom Service Dogs a check for a cool $1,250.

That's a whole lot of kibble. "That amount of money will actually cover the cost to house, feed, provide supplies, blankets, treats to a dog in training for an entire calendar year," Ganassa said.

But where does a kid get all that money?

From his own candle making company he started two years ago in his parents kitchen, of course. "He works very hard and diligently making his candles. He makes all his candles himself in our home. He started in the kitchen and moved to a larger operation in the garage," said very proud mother Heather Mize. It's called the Sweetwater Candle Company.

Helping veterans. Helping shelter dogs. All while lighting the way. Not bad work for a 12-year-old kid from Texas.

