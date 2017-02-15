Warm temperatures force early closure of ice park and ice racing

COLORADO – Abnormally warm February temperatures forced the early closure of two iconic Colorado ice events. Both the Ouray Ice Park in Ouray and Our Gang Ice Racing in Georgetown closed roughly a month earlier than scheduled.

Official statement from the Ouray Ice Park reads, “ Unfortunately, mother nature has forced us to “tap out” for the season, much earlier than we hoped for or expected.”

Our Gang Ice Racing echoing similar sentiments, “Our 2016 season has come to a close. We canceled the February 11-12th races. The warm wind in Georgetown the last few days has “rotted” the ice, and opened up ice fishing holes and springs and we have open water in several areas of the lake. The lake has changed a lot in just one week.”

If colder temperatures return the Ouray Ice Park says it’s possible they’ll reopen, “We are not sure whether this closure is permanent or temporary. If cold temperatures return and we have the opportunity to get the water running again and build the ice back up to make it safe and climbable again, then please be assured that is the first thing we will do, we will try to reopen, but it is not guaranteed.”