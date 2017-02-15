× Transform your light switch into nightlight

A Utah company, SnapPower, launching a Kickstarter that can turn a single light switch into a nightlight! We reviewed their outlet cover in 2016 and loved it. Now they’re taking the same concept and applying it to your light switch.

It solves the problem of bulky night lights blocking furniture or furniture blocking the light. The light automatically turns on when it gets dark and turns off during the day. There’s also a switch on the front that lets you adjust brightness or turn off the nightlight altogether.

There is one catch, it only works with single switch, single pole light switches.

If you get into the Kickstarter early, you can get the new SnapPower SwitchLight for just $10!