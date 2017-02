× Teenage girl dies after skiing into tree at Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A teenager crashed into a tree at the Winter Park Ski Resort Wednesday.

The resort said in a press release the 17-year-old girl hit a tree on Forget-Me-Not, an intermediate trail in Parsenn Bowl. It happened at about 12:30 p.m.

Members of the ski patrol transported her to the emergency room at the base of the resort but she did not survive her injuries.

No one else was involved in her crash.

“Winter Park Resort extends its deepest condolences to the woman’s family in the wake of this tragic accident,” the release said.

No other information was released Wednesday afternoon.