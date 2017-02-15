Suspect sought in 2 early-morning Commerce City stabbings

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A suspect is being sought after two men were stabbed early Wednesday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Officers responded to a 7-Eleven store at 6302 E. 72nd Ave. about 3:30 a.m. They found a victim in the back of a vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds to his back and side.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated. His condition is not known. He has not been identified.

During the investigation, officers found a second stabbing victim at an unknown location. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a stab wound to his leg. His condition is not known and he has not been identified.

Police said a suspect was last seen leaving the Snowy Range Motel (7050 Highway 2) on foot in an unknown direction.

He’s described as a white man, about 27 year years old. He’s 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-289-3668.