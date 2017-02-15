‘Suits for Soldiers’ provides free business attire for service members seeking civilian jobs

LONE TREE, Colo. — Service members who need business attire to help transition to a civilian career can get free help on Thursday and Friday.

“In honor of those brave men and women that have served or are currently serving, Public Service Credit Union and Farmers Insurance are teaming up to host a Suits for Soldiers event,” organizers stated online.

The two-day event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lone Tree. This event will be held at 10000 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO 80124 in the first floor community room.

“Service men and women can come pick out 3 suits to help them put their best foot forward as they seek out their next career,” organizers said. “For our service men and women that are making that transition, we are also providing resume writing assistance and mock interviews.”