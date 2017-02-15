Russian model dangles from 1,000-foot-tall tower to get perfect photo

There are a lot of photos of Victoria Odintcova. So many, apparently, that she felt the need to do something downright dangerous and seriously crazy to take things to the next level.

The 23-year-old climbed to the top of the Cayan Tower in Dubai, and dangled 1,000 feet above the ground, with nothing but some guy’s (presumably) sweaty hand to keep her from falling to her death.

In videos posted to YouTube and Instagram, you see Odintcova take a deep breath, close her eyes and lean backwards over the edge, gripping a man’s wrist in the ultimate trust exercise.

The caption on the photo posted on Instagram roughly translates to: “I still can’t believe I did it. I get sweaty palms when I watch the video.”

But leaning over the edge just isn’t edgy enough for Odintcova.

After a couple snaps, she says a few words (“Don’t drop me”?), crawls over the ledge and dangles by one arm.

Full video (link in bio)! @a_mavrin #MAVRINmodels #MAVRIN #VikiOdintcova #Dubai A post shared by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Odintcova has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram, but not everyone approved of the stunt.

“This woman is dumb,” one person wrote.

“This is so not worth your life,” another said.

Another asked simply, “Por que????”