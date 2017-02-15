Record highs this week in Denver

DENVER — A record high was set Wednesday when DIA hit 67. The previous record high was 66 from 1986.

The city will likely set another record high Thursday. The current record is 70 from 1970 but my forecast is for 72, at least.

This February has been quite warm, more than 10 degrees warmer than average for Denver. The warm trend continues through the next week.

The next best chance to cool down to average and below (mid-40s) will be on/near the 25th.

This heat is part of a dry stretch of weather for the metro area. Denver’s snowfall this season is a foot below average and total precipitation is about a half-inch below average.

Currently, Colorado is in its 5th wettest water year (since October 1st). Yet this dry and warm stretch is impacting us all and that rank will be dropping.