Popular Winter Park Express ski train has sold more than 15,000 tickets

DENVER — A lot of people have been riding the Winter Park Express ski train.

Amtrak and resort operators said more than 15,000 tickets have been sold during the first half of the ski train season. Trains have sold out on five of the first six Saturdays they have made the run between Union Station in downtown Denver and the ski resort.

Officials suggest the Sunday departures as an alternative as well as the President’s Day round trip this weekend.

The train runs every weekend through March 26.