Police in standoff with armed and dangerous suspect in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man described as armed and dangerous was in a standoff with the Aurora Police Department on Wednesday morning.

The man barricaded himself in a business at 3095 S. Peoria St., on the northwest corner of East Dartmouth Avenue, about 7:30 a.m., police said.

Police said the man is known to be armed in the past and has a violent criminal history.

Both directions of Peoria Street were closed between Cornell Avenue and Parker Road.

Police advised people to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

The suspect has not been identified.