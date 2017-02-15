× One person dies in crash in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — One person died in a 2-vehicle crash in Fort Collins Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at East Mulberry Street and the Frontage Road at I-25 at about 3:25 p.m.

“A 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Zachary Marshall, 32, of Ault, was travelling east in the right through lane on E Mulberry Street approaching the SE Frontage Road,” a statement from the police department said. “A 1993 Tan Honda Accord was travelling westbound on Mulberry Street preparing to make a left turn onto the SE Frontage Road. As the traffic light at the intersection changed, both vehicles entered the intersection and the GMC collided with the side of the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies where that person later died. Marshall was treated for minor injuries at the scene and did not need to go to the hospital.

Eastbound Mulberry was closed at I-25 until about 7:30 p.m. while investigators processed the scene. They do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.