Truck driver killed in crash on I-76 at Federal Boulevard in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Adams County on Wednesday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 at Federal Boulevard.

A tanker truck rolled over, ejecting the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said. It’s not known if the driver of the sedan that was involved in the crash was injured.

One lane of the interstate was closed as troopers investigated. Traffic backed up on the interstate and alternate routes were advised, the Colorado State Patrol said. The off-ramp to Federal Boulevard was closed.

The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.