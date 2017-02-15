Northglenn man exchanges gunfire with would-be car thieves

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A man escaped injury after exchanging gunfire with would-be car thieves early Wednesday morning, the Northglenn Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Dean Drive about 12:45 a.m.

Police said while officers were en route, three men in dark clothing appeared to be breaking into a vehicle. When the victim confronted the men, the suspects began to shoot at him.

Several rounds struck the man’s residence and he returned fire. The victim was not hit and there are believed to be no known injuries.

The suspects fled the area on foot. The only suspect description police have is the men were in dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-450-8856.