DENVER -- People who have music degrees parents complained were worthless may just be the hottest job ticket in town.

There are thousands of job openings in the cyber security industry in Colorado alone. Key recruiting targets for companies are musicians.

FOX31's Julie Hayden talked with experts at Level 3 in her video. It's a Colorado-based company that provides internet service and security around the world.

They explain why musicians are so hot for cyber security firms.