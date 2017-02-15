Mother, 1-year-old child reported missing from Boulder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A mother and her young child were reported missing late Tuesday night, the Boulder Police Department said.

Amy Mead, 25, and her daughter 1-year-old Winter Mead have not been seen since Sunday, but they weren't reported missing until Tuesday when Amy Mead did not show up for work.

The child might be with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, police said.

It's believed he might be driving a 2001 white Volve V-40 station wagon with a Colorado license place KPQ-645.

Police did not say where in Boulder Mead and her daughter were last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3333.