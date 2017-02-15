Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
Watch live: ‘Good Day Colorado’

Mother, 1-year-old child reported missing from Boulder

Posted 4:44 am, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15AM, February 15, 2017
Amy Mead and Winter Mead have been missing since Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Boulder Police Department)

Amy Mead and Winter Mead have been missing since Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. -- A mother and her young child were reported missing late Tuesday night, the Boulder Police Department said.

Amy Mead, 25, and her daughter 1-year-old Winter Mead have not been seen since Sunday, but they weren't reported missing until Tuesday when Amy Mead did not show up for work.

The child might be with her father, 32-year-old Adam Densmore, police said.

(Photo: Boulder Police Department)

(Photo: Boulder Police Department)

It's believed he might be driving a 2001 white Volve V-40 station wagon with a Colorado license place KPQ-645.

Police did not say where in Boulder Mead and her daughter were last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-441-3333.

vehicle

 