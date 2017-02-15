More cases of childhood leukemia found in areas of high-density oil and gas development

Colorado children and young adults with acute lymphocytic leukemia were 4.3 times more likely to live in areas of high-density oil and gas development, according to a study released Wednesday.

Researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health at CU Anschutz focused on rural areas and towns in 57 Colorado counties and excluded urban areas of more than 50,000 people.

According to the report, US oil and gas development has grown rapidly over the past 15 years and the activity has the potential to emit toxic substances into air and water, including carcinogens like benzene.

“Over 378,000 Coloradans and millions of Americans currently live within a mile of at least one oil and gas well, and petroleum development continues to expand into residential areas,” said lead investigator Dr. Lisa McKenzie.

There are hundreds of oil and gas wells within one mile of a home in Colorado’s most intensive areas of oil and gas development, according to researchers.

McKenzie said more research is needed to learn why there are more childhood leukemia diagnoses in people living in areas of high-density oil and gas development.

The report suggests tracking the levels of specific pollutants, like benzene, near homes, schools and day care centers in relation to oil and gas development activities and production levels in the area.