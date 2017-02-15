Marijuana tax money going to bully prevention program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Who would have thought that smoking a legally purchased joint in Colorado would help fight bullying.

That's exactly what's happening thanks to grant money from the Department of Education and the tax on marijuana. "It's a three-year grant program so the amount goes up a little bit each year," said Annie Trujillo from New America School in Lowry.

Seventy-three schools across 14 school districts in Colorado were awarded marijuana tax grants ranging from $40,000-120,000.

"New America School is a charter school. We work with English language learners and students who are coming back to high school to graduate," Trujillo explained. New America School will receive a $40,000 grant the first year.

Across town in Thornton is Westgate Community School.

The K through 12 will get $70,000 to help battle bullying.

"One of the things we really want to do with this grant is to educate out students, our teachers, our parents on what bullying is," said Amanda Novak, Dean of Culture at Westgate.

Seventh grader Aisling Groarke hasn't seen bullying at Westgate but is on board with the anti-bully program. "I really didn't notice, (bullying), I didn't really know that but the teachers have told me there's a lot of bullying going around and I can believe that because well, we're all teenagers," she said.

Time will tell if the anti-bullying programs will have any effect or, if it just goes up in smoke.