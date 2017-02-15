Man needs surgery for rare brain disease; hopes to raise $250,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe and Stacey Wilson have been married for nearly two decades and have two loving children.

They are facing the fight of their lives.

Joe, who is 38, was diagnosed with a rare brain disease called Moya Moya.

Although Joe works hard and has insurance, his policy will not cover the costs. He needs $250,000 to pay for the surgery that will save his life.

Family and friends are hoping the community will contribute to this GoFundMe page and make the difference of a lifetime.

If everyone who sees their story contributes what they can, the goal can be met.

“We`ve gone through all these years with a lot of stuff and I can`t imagine my life without him,” Stacey said.

Joe has had several strokes since August 2016, but he still works when he can in order to keep money coming in. “I pride myself on taking care of my family. I can`t do all the things I used to do,” he said.

Joe and Stacey are terrified they won`t be able to raise the money. It's devastating knowing they have little time.

Still, they are strong together in every way. “She`s always been my rock,” Joe said.

Stacey vows to stand by him always. “He’s my hero no matter what.”