Man accused of killing teenager while driving drunk, wrong way pleads guilty

GREELEY, Colo. — The Fort Lupton man accused of killing a northern Colorado teenager while driving drunk pleaded guilty Wednesday, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

Alex Rodriguez pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence in the death of Kyle Nakos of Severance, the district attorney’s office said.

Nakos was killed when Rodriguez was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Highway 7 and collided head-on with a 2014 Subaru just before 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

Nakos, 19, was a passenger in the Subaru and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 16-year-old Nash Rider from Windsor, suffered life-threatening injuries. His condition has not been updated.

Rodriguez suffered moderate injuries in the crash. He is facing 37 years in prison when he’s sentenced later this year.