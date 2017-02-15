× Inmate charged with murder in death of cellmate in Adams County jail

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A man already facing attempted first-degree murder charges has been charged with first-degree murder in the grisly death of his cellmate in the Adams County jail, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Kyle Yoemans, 26, was found dead in his cell at 12:30 a.m. Thursday surrounded by a pool of blood. He was taken to Platte Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents said Yoemans suffered a large gash from the top of his left forehead to the top of his left eyebrow and to the bridge of his nose.

His cellmate, 28-year-old Che Bachicha, was formally charged and appeared in court Tuesday morning to be advised of the allegations against him.

A preliminary hearing was set for April 14 in Adams County District Court. Bachicha is being held without bail.

Officials have not said how Bachicha managed to have a weapon in the maximum-security pod of the Adams County Detention Facility.

Bachicha was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the stabbing of a 56-year-old man in the 1000 block of North Pond Drive in Brighton.

Yoemans was arrested in September on charges of attempted first-degree murder in Northglenn.