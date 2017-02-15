× ICE says social media rumors of checkpoints and sweeps are false

DENVER — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday night that widespread reports on social media of roundups and checkpoints designed to arrest illegal immigrants are not true.

FOX31 has received some tips from viewers and visitors to our Facebook page claiming there were ICE checkpoints set up along some roads around metro Denver.

We have checked with authorities and have found no evidence of any checkpoints in the area.

“Reports of ICE checkpoints and sweeps or “roundups” are false, dangerous and irresponsible,” the agency said in the first of several tweets.