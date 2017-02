Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Live Nation is teaming up with HBO to bring fans of the hit series "Game of Thrones" a live experience centered around the music. It's going to be a show unlike anything you've seen, and this epic concert experience is coming to Denver for one night only! Composer Ramin Djawadi joined us live from Los Angeles with details.

You can see the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Sunday, March 19th at the Pepsi Center. Learn more at www.gameofthronesconcert.com