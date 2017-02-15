RTD A Line service resumes day after fatal crash

AURORA, Colo. — Full service resumed on the RTD A Line on Wednesday morning, one day after a fatal crash on the route between Union Station and Denver International Airport.

Crews wrapped up testing at the crossing at Chambers and Smith roads, the site of Tuesday’s fatal accident between a train and a van. The intersection reopened Wednesday morning.

The Aurora Police Department believes the driver might have intentionally pulled the van in front of the speeding train.

Video cameras at the crossing captured the collision about 3:40 a.m. It shows the driver inching forward, crossing the tracks used by freight trains, then moving slowly ahead.

The driver waited for more than 30 seconds before pulling the van directly in front of the train, which was traveling eastbound toward the airport.

“The van pulled onto the Union Pacific tracks and stopped and waited there for 38 seconds,” police spokesman Chris Amsler said. “He makes no attempt to move, forward or backward, or the option of staying there till the A Line passed. If he did that, he would have been fine.”

The driver is a 56-year-old man from Colorado. His full identification could come later Wednesday from the Adams County Coroner’s Office.