Father deployed for 6 months surprises third grader at school assembly

A Colorado boy who hadn’t seen his father in six months got a very special surprise on Valentine’s Day.

Bryce Beach thought he was attending an awards assembly at Ryan Elementary in Westminster on Wednesday. He had no idea his father, Mgst. Rex Beach, who had been stationed in Bahrain, was waiting in the wings.

As Bryce was being recognized for participating in Jump Rope for Heart, his father crept up behind him.

“Did you get an award for Jump Rope for Heart? Was it cool? I bet it’s not as cool as this,” the presenter said, and turned Bryce around.

His reaction is something you just have to see for yourself.