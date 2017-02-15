Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join the American Heart Association, Bellco & Macy's for a morning of fashion, friends, and fun for the Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show!

Learn how you can take charge of your heart health while being inspired by the stories of our Macy’s Go Red models who have been personally affected by heart disease.Our own Natalie Tysdal and Erika Gonzalez will be emceeing the event on Saturday. It's from 10am to noon at the Wellshire Golf Course and Event Center. Event is FREE and open to the public. RSVP by calling 303-801-4667.