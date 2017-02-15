× Colorado has more than 830 million dead trees, largely due to bark beetles

DENVER — The number of dead, standing trees in Colorado forests has increased almost 30 percent over the last seven years, fueling concerns about wildfires and the water supply.

It’s estimated that there are now more than 830 million dead trees in Colorado forests, according to a study released Wednesday. That’s nearly one out of every 14 trees.

The increasing tree mortality is largely due to the impacts of bark beetles and is most observable in spruce-fir and lodgepole pine forests, according to the 2016 Report on the Health of Colorado’s Forests, distributed by the Colorado State Forest Service.

The report states Colorado’s spruce beetle epidemic has impacted 1.7 million acres and the decades-long mountain pine beetle epidemic has impacted almost 3.4 million acres.

Experts are concerned the large number of dead trees may result in “forests conducive to large, intense wildfires like the 2016 Beaver Creek Fire that burned through beetle-kill timber northwest of Walden.”

The trees can also impact the water supplies for people across the state. About 80 percent of the state’s population relies on forested watersheds for municipal water supplies, the report states.

“With increasing changes in our forests, now is the time for determining how we will manage for projected future conditions,” said Mike Lester, State Forester and Director of the Colorado State Forest Service.

The CSFS is now to taking actions address these threats, including efforts focused on watershed protection and reducing wildfire risk; providing seedling trees for restoration efforts; wood utilization and marketing; and insect and disease detection, officials stated.