Camels are known for having the ability to survive crazy desert temperatures that would kill most animals. But they can also survive in the snow! Check out this video from Turkey- the camels are seen frolicking happily in the snowflakes!
Camels Loving the Snow
-
Man, woman survive 52 hours lost in backcountry near Monarch Ski Area
-
One killed, one survives avalanche in Garfield County
-
‘Hipster’ Nativity scene is creating controversy, selling fast
-
How and where snow is measured in Denver
-
Storm bringing snow, bitter cold to metro Denver, heavy snow in mountains
-
-
Snow snaps: Share snow photos
-
Mountain snow in the forecast this week
-
Snow arrives in mountains, chance of snow on Christmas in metro Denver fades
-
GoPro captures skier surviving insane fall from cliff
-
Photos: Colorado homes buried in snow
-
-
Light snow leaves metro Denver as quickly as it arrived
-
Denver gets first snow of season one day after record high of 80
-
Still no snow in sight for Denver