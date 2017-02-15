Businesses closing ahead of “A Day Without Immigrants” protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A group of Coloradans are planning a protest statewide on Thursday, but if you’re out and about you likely won’t see any protesters.

The movement is called “A Day Without Immigrants.” Immigrants and supporters are planning to skip work and school and they are also boycotting all other businesses for 24 hours.

“We are behind construction of roads, we’re behind landscaping, we’re behind the food industry. We’re behind a lot of crucial parts of the economy and if we’re just taken out, it’ll leave a dent,” undocumented immigrant and bartender Saul Mejia told FOX31.

He says the point of Thursday is to show how different Colorado would be without any of its immigrants.

“Now you will see what it will be in the future, in the long run if we are eventually taken out,” he said.

The Colorado Restaurant Association is already warning establishments across the state about the protests.

“First, we want you to be aware of this, and second, we want you to be prepared in advance. Obviously, as the business owner, you need to do what you think is most appropriate for your business,” the memo said.

According to the CRA, as many as 50,000 food service workers in Colorado are immigrants to the United States. That number represents a quarter of the food service workforce statewide.

The memo advised restaurants to have backup plans in case staff members to not show up, including finding other workers to cover or offering a less labor-intensive menu for the day.

“Your employees have a legal right to protest,” the memo stated.

It advises businesses that they are not obligated to pay non-exempt employees for missed hours and then goes on to say, “However, we don’t advise that you discipline employees on top of that. You don’t want to do or say anything that could be interpreted as a threat.”

Several restaurants in Denver and Breckenridge have already announced they will be closed in observance of “A Day Without Immigrants”.

“They know we’re part of their economy and I think it’s time for other people to realize that,” Mejia said.

Additionally, at least one small business in Lakewood is also planning to close its doors for the day.

“Yep, we’re going to lose a couple thousand dollars, but to me it’s worth it to stand behind them,” Lowell Faulkner, owner of At Your Service Plumbing in Lakewood told FOX31.

Faulkner says over the past decade he’s been in business, he and his wife have hired immigrants from eight different countries and trained them all as plumbers.

“They’re honest. They show up to work every day,” he said. “You’ve got to judge people by the content of their heart, not the color of their skin.”