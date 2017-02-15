Attorneys at a DUI trial call Colorado’s breathalyzers into question

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- A DUI trial in Jefferson County is calling Colorado's breathalyzers into question.

Attorneys say the problem is so serious that thousands of drunk driving cases could be thrown out.

At issue is how the state health department certified new machines in 2013.

The devices have to be officially certified before they are sent to local law enforcement agencies for use.

A whistleblower said the state got behind and used unqualified people to do the certifications. That whistleblower said in some cases the names of qualified people were forged.