Airbnb hosts earn $123.8 million, welcome 708,000 guests in Colorado in 2016

DENVER -- New numbers from Airbnb show just how popular short-term rentals have become in Colorado. Hosts earned nearly $124 million on the site just last year, while more than 700,000 guests took advantage of Airbnb in Colorado.

Many cities have put in place regulations on short-term rentals. For example, Denver requires hosts to have a business license and pay a 10.75% lodging tax. Short-term rental tax collection has become a significant source of revenue for state and local governments.

Based on numbers from 2016, Airbnb hosts in the city of Denver earned $37.3 million. If the current 10.75% lodging tax was a regulation last year, it would have paid out more than $4 million to the city in lodging taxes.

Dan Rowland, with Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses, says about one-third of the 3,000 Airbnb hosts in Denver are in compliance of the new regulations. Rowland also said that the city will be sending out letters to the hosts without licenses next week. They will be given 14 days to comply with the regulations, or will face fines up to $999.

Over the last year, Airbnb reached a number of tax agreements with other cities in Colorado. In October and November, Airbnb began collecting and remitting taxes in Breckenridge, Colorado Springs, Golden and Steamboat Springs.

In Steamboat Springs, where tax collection began in November, $50,000 has been collected to date, according to the site.

The annual earnings for a typical host in Colorado is $6,600, and 34 percent of those who host in the state are over the age of 50, according to Airbnb.