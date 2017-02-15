Advocates hope spike in domestic violence deaths brings quick changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An alarming number of people were killed last year in Denver in domestic violence related cases.

According to Denver police, that number rose to 11 from one in 2015. A spokesman said the department can’t explain the sharp rise and called the numbers unfortunate.

Several local organizations that support the victims of domestic violence say the news is heartbreaking and hope the sudden spike serves as a wake-up call.

“I would hate to see these people die in vain. And I would hate to see this continue,” explained Jeneen Klippel, Director of Development and Public Relations at Gateway Domestic Violence Services.

“I would like to say I’m surprised that it had gone up so drastically but really I am not,” she added.

Klippel said there is a desperate need for more funding, education, and stricter laws. Agencies like Gateway are being forced to do more with less. She pointed out that last year two shelters in the Denver Metro area shut down, and a third cut the number of beds open to victims by 75%.

But Klippel is encourage by a new bill in Colorado that would create a statewide board to review domestic violence cases that resulted in death. Attorney General Cynthia Coffman said it’s about promoting prevention.

“From that sadness we need to be able to do something positive and pay tribute to the victims,” Coffman said in an interview last week.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CCADV) will launch a new campaign in April.

According to CCADV’s executive director, "Stand Up Colorado" is modeled after a successful program in New Zealand.

It will focus on those who engage in domestic violence and connecting them to treatment and help.

With the approval from New Zealand’s government to replicate their program, CCADV hopes to spread the focus among both victims and the perpetrators and promote a culture that has zero tolerance for domestic violence.

Resources to get help

For those who are the victim or know someone who is the victim of domestic violence, there are several area organizations who offer help.

Gateway Domestic Violence Services:

Crisis Line: 303.343.1851

SafeHouse Denver:

Crisis Line: 303-318-9989

The Rose Andom Center:

720-337-4400