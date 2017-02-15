× 2 hurt in reported house explosion in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Two people were hurt in a reported house explosion and fire in Lafayette Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mordred Street near South Boulder Road.

Emergency crews from at least four agencies responded to the scene. Video from SkyFOX showed a big hole in the side of the house and extensive fire damage throughout it.

The conditions of the two people taken to Good Samaritan Hospital were not released. A dog at the home was also injured.

This story will be updated when more information is available.