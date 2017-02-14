Valentine’s Day Cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Danny Keefe from the Curious Cork shows us how to make Italian Lover by the sea.

You need:

Two small lobster tails with shell

12-16 large shrimp with shells

Two medium sized tomatoes

Garlic

4 lemons

4 limes

cup and a half of Olive oil-must be a good extra virgin.

Salt

Pepper

Bag of spaghetti

Good Italian white wine

Prep:

Squeeze 3 lemons and limes

Cut each lobster tail in half lengthwise. Put lobster tails, shrimp, lemon and lime juice, one cup of olive oil, a cup of white wine, and some salt and pepper in a large plastic bag or bowl.

Marinate for two hours

Once marinate is done, you are ready

Cut the tomatoes in small pieces and put aside.

Then grill the lobster and shrimp on a grill for 4 to 5 minutes each side

Bring salted water to a boil. Then cool pasta al dente.

Just before pasta is ready, take a large pan and put a little crushed garlic in with olive oil. Brown the garlic, remove the garlic and turn the heat off.

Once the pasta is cooked, strain out the water, and mix the pasta with the olive oil in the pan.

Put in the fresh tomatoes, serve on a large platter with the lobster tails and shrimp on top.

Pour remaining lemon lime Juice, a little white wine and olive oil on top.

Pour yourself some wine and enjoy!