Valentine’s Day Cooking

Chef Danny Keefe from the Curious Cork shows us how to make Italian Lover by the sea.
You need:
Two small lobster tails with shell
12-16 large shrimp with shells
Two medium sized tomatoes
Garlic
4 lemons
4 limes
cup and a half of Olive oil-must be a good extra virgin.
Salt
Pepper
Bag of spaghetti
Good Italian white wine
Prep:
Squeeze 3 lemons and limes
Cut each lobster tail in half lengthwise. Put lobster tails, shrimp, lemon and lime juice, one cup of olive oil, a cup of white wine, and some salt and pepper in a large plastic bag or bowl.
Marinate for two hours
Once marinate is done, you are ready
Cut the tomatoes in small pieces and put aside.
Then grill the lobster and shrimp on a grill for 4 to 5 minutes each side
Bring salted water to a boil. Then cool pasta al dente.
Just before pasta is ready, take a large pan and put a little crushed garlic in with olive oil. Brown the garlic, remove the garlic and turn the heat off.
Once the pasta is cooked, strain out the water, and mix the pasta with the olive oil in the pan.
Put in the fresh tomatoes, serve on a large platter with the lobster tails and shrimp on top.
Pour remaining lemon lime Juice, a little white wine and olive oil on top.
Pour yourself some wine and enjoy!